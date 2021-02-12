CNN’s Acosta Reports: Source Close to Pence Pushed Back on Trump Lawyer’s ‘Lying’

One very odd moment during day 4 of the Trump impeachment trial Friday was when Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said, “At no point was the president informed the vice president was in any danger.”

To recap: Donald Trump publicly attacked Mike Pence within minutes of Pence being escorted to safety when the MAGA mob stormed the Capitol. Multiple reports from the days afterward made it clear Trump did not check on Pence for hours and that their relationship was at its lowest point.

So after van der Veen made that statement, Acosta reports, the Pence team called out the false claim.

“I talked to a source close to the vice president earlier this evening that said that is not the case, that is not true. When I asked whether or not Michael van der Veen was lying when he said that during this trial, this source close to the vice president said yes,” Acosta added.

He confirmed that the Pence team is “still fuming” over Trump’s actions that day.

“It sounds as though, because of what Michael van Der Veen said during this trial earlier today, there are some lingering hard feelings and maybe some of those feelings are hardening tonight.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

