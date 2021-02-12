Trump Lawyers Called Out For False Claim Trump Did Not Know Pence Was in Danger

A lawyer for Donald Trump denied that his client knew that Mike Pence was in danger during the attack on the Capitol Building.

“At no point was the president informed the vice president was in any danger,” Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said during the questions phase of the trial. “What the president did know, is that there was a violent riot happening at the Capitol. That’s why he repeatedly called via tweet and via video for the rioters to stop.”

The claim from Trump’s defense has some holes in it. First off, despite denying that Trump knew Pence was in danger, van der Veen himself said that Trump did know there was a violent riot happening at the Capitol — where Pence was.

What’s more, one GOP senator revealed publicly that he told Trump that Pence had been evacuated just after it happened. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) spoke to Trump on the phone right after Pence was rushed out of the Senate.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took our vice president out, they’re getting ready to drag me out of here. I got to go,’ ” Tuberville said he told Trump on the call.

Pence was rushed out of the Senate around 2:13 p.m.

At 2:24 p.m., Trump tweeted this: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

Reporters called out the Trump lawyer for his claim.

