CNN’s John Berman and Trump 2020 press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed tonight over President Donald Trump‘s comments about Meghan Markle ahead of his royal visit.

The Duchess of Sussex had been critical of Trump during the 2016 campaign, and when informed of this in an interview with The Sun, the president remarked that he didn’t know she was so “nasty.”

And as the arguing over that comment and the media coverage continues, Berman asked McEnany to just agree that Trump said the word “nasty” aloud, despite his tweet.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

She said Trump wasn’t denying that he used the word “nasty,” just that his point is he was referring to her comments.

“Is it an argument over what ‘nasty’ was modifying?” Berman asked.

McEnany added that the whole soundbite shows Trump complimented her too.

Berman said Trump’s tweet feels like a “distinction without a difference” and asked why he would just “deny it out of hand” instead of clarifying his meaning.

“Clearly the words are out there for everyone to hear,” he added.

“When you turn on the TV screen of several major networks and you see a chyron that he has called someone’s character, someone’s personhood, an individual ‘nasty,’ which he did not do,” McEnany responded, “and in many cases––you were good to play the second portion of that, John, where he praises her, but not every show has done that.”

Berman again said the comments seem “pretty clear” to him and that Trump has used that word before “to talk about women.”

You can watch the whole thing above, via CNN.

