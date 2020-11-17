CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour apologized on Monday for comparing President Donald Trump’s four years in office to the Nazi Kristallnacht which led to the murder of Jews.

“A comment on my program at the end of last week. I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do,” Amanpour declared at the end of her show. “It is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust.”

“I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth. I shouldn’t have juxtaposed the two thoughts,” she continued, adding, “Hitler and his evil stand alone, of course, in history.”

“I regret any pain my statement may have caused,” Amanpour concluded. “My point was to say how democracy can potentially slip away and how we must always zealously guard our democratic values.”

During her show last Thursday, Amanpour attacked Trump’s administration during a segment on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

“It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth,” she said, before adding, “After four years of a modern day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

Amanpour’s comments were condemned by Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich and Jewish advocacy groups.

Watch above via CNN International.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]