CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour compared President Donald Trump’s four years in office to the Nazis’ violent, anti-Jewish Kristallnacht in 1938 when buildings were set on fire, books burned, and Jews were murdered.

“This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” declared Amanpour on her show, Thursday. “It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth.”

“After four years of a modern day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she continued, adding, “And every day Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people, while the great, brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition.”

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “The official figure for Jewish deaths, released by German officials in the aftermath of Kristallnacht, was 91, but recent scholarship suggests that there were hundreds of deaths.”

“Police records of the period also document a high number of rapes and of suicides in the aftermath of the violence,” they added.

Amanpour faced a sharp backlash on Twitter for the comments, with StopAntisemitism.org calling on CNN and Amanpour to “stop using the horrors of the Holocaust to justify an agenda.”

“Our suffering is not yours to play political ping pong with,” the organization declared.

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Steve Cortes called Amanpour’s comparison “an insult to the victims of the Nazis,” while New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari branded it “a shameful cheapening of the Shoah.”

