CNN’s Dana Bash Drills Lindsey Graham About His Flip-Flop on Trump, Confronts Senator With Post-Jan. 6 Clip of Him Saying ‘Count Me Out’ on Trump 2024

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his Donald Trump flip-flopping — as he is now supportive of the former president seeking a return to the White House in 2024.

Graham sat for a joint interview with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Sunday for CNN’s State of the Union, during which Bash asked both senators to look ahead at the next American presidential election. Since Graham now wants Trump to run for office again, Bash noted the senator once claimed to be done with Trump, and she rolled footage of Graham after the events of January 6.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it,” Graham said at the time. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough.”

“Why now do you think Trump has the character to be president again?” Bash asked. Graham responded by claiming his old remarks pertained specifically to his decision to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory after the Capitol riot.

“I think he was a consequential president,” said Graham. “If you compare his policies to what’s going on today, I think he’s got a hell of a story to say.”

From there, Bash peppered Graham with questions about whether he wants to see Trump focus on 2024 instead of going on and on with his unsubstantiated 2020 election claims.

“I think we should look at election integrity measures to make sure some problems don’t happen again,” he answered. “If he runs for president, talking about 2020 is not what people want to hear. He likes hearing it, but people want to hear about, how can you secure a broken border…?”

“It sounds like you’re saying, point blank, ‘Donald Trump, please stop saying the 2020 election was stolen,'” Bash observed.

“I’m telling President Trump if you wanna be president in 2024, focus on solving the problems Americans are living with,” Graham answered.

Watch above, via CNN.

