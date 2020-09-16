CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fires Back After McEnany Accuses Her of ‘Selectively Editing’ Trump: You Could See Him ‘Disparaging the Value’ of Masks

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Donald Trump’s comments about masks during his ABC News town hall.

Trump was asked why he won’t implement a national mask mandate and said “there are people that don’t think masks are good,” citing “waiters” when pressed further.

Collins today asked, “Have any medical experts told the president that masks aren’t good or is he only citing non-medical experts like last night?”

McEnany said Trump was just talking about people not using masks appropriately and accused Collins of “selective[ly] editing” the president’s remarks.

Collins followed up with Brooke Baldwin later, noting what “many health experts in the administration have said” about the efficacy of masks.

“We simply asked who was it who told the president that masks are not good. Is there anyone besides waiters or any non-medical experts who have made this decision, this judgment call and told the president as much?” Collins said. “And we did not get an answer on that today in today’s briefing.”

“If the president had only been talking about people who improperly wear a mask, it would not cause the kind of backlash that it is. If he said that is a concern that some health experts have said, people would say that is right. But that is how the president responded to a question about why he did not institute a mark mandate and why he so often chooses not to wear a mask, which some people say could set a example. So we’re not selectively editing the president’s words. You could see him make the argument where he is basically disparaging the value of wearing a mask,” she continued.

You can watch above, via CNN.

