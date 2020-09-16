White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins had a tense exchange during Wednesday’s press conference over President Donald Trump’s position on mask-wearing as an effective way to abate the spread of Covid-19, which has cost nearly 200,000 American lives.

During a town hall event hosted by ABC News Tuesday night, Trump offered mixed support for mask-wearing, first noting that he wore a mask when visiting “hospitals and other places,” but that “there are people that don’t think masks are good.”

The later part of the comment was referenced by Collins saying, “That’s clearly not what the CDC director thinks since he said today that masks are an important, powerful public health tool we have, they could be even more protective against Covid than a vaccine.”

Collins pressed McEnany, “Has any medical expert told the president that masks aren’t good or is he only citing non-medical experts like last night?”

McEnany explained that Trump was referring to the fact that, “when used appropriately, [masks] could have unintended consequences like what Dr. Fauci said.”

She then followed with, “the president agrees with Dr. Fauci that mask-wearing is good. It’s recommended. The president continually recommends it from this podium, but he was just pointing out some of the unintended consequences as if not used properly.”

Trump has mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask and does not require attendees at his political rallies, indoor or outdoors, to wear masks, despite clear guidelines from the CDC.

