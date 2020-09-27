On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter held an interview Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairman Frank Fahrenkopf, which became focused on how the 2020 debates will handle the lies and unpredictability of President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fahrenkopf on Reliable Sources, Stelter began by asking if Chris Wallace will be allowed to fact-check Trump in real time when the Fox News anchor moderates the 1st debate between the president and Joe Biden. Fahrenkopf responded that its up to Biden to fact-check during the debate, and Wallace is only meant to facilitate the back-and-forth between the two candidates.

Stelter and Fahrenkopf continued to go back and forth about whether the debate format would be sufficient for handling Trump’s copious lies. After that, the CNN host pivoted to Trump’s renewed demand that he and Biden should be drug tested before the debate, plus Trump’s evidence-free claim the ex-veep is on drugs.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

When asked for his response, Fahrenkopf answered “one of my daughters is a doctor and I’m sure she doesn’t want me taking anybody’s drug test. So no, that’s not within our bailiwick that the commission is going to do or consider.”

Stelter acknowledged the answer, but added “this is an example of the kind of craziness and nonsense that’s going to be thrown against the wall during the debate. So doesn’t Chris Wallace need to have to the ability to call BS when he hears it?”

Fahrenkopf responded by standing by his faith in Wallace’s ability to moderate.

Watch above, via CNN.

