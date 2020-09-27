Ahead of Tuesday’s big presidential debate, President Donald Trump yet again baselessly accused Joe Biden of being on drugs and repeated his “demand” that the two of them be drug tested.

This is a repeat of a similar “demand” Trump made in 2016 when he suggested something similar about Hillary Clinton.

Trump has repeatedly pushed the idea that Biden is on drugs. The first time he brought it up this cycle, the reporter in question he spoke to said “Trump based his call entirely on his own observations and not on any actual knowledge of Biden’s actions.”

On Sunday, the president tweeted, “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Trump and Biden will be facing off Tuesday night in a debate moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]