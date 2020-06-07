Former joint chiefs chairman general Colin Powell joined the chorus of military officials who have blasted President Donald Trump for his push to increase the use of force against Americans protesting the death of George Floyd.

Powell spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, where the conversation gravitated around how the condemnation of Trump’s leadership from former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Marine Corps General John Allen, and former Marine general and ex-White House chief of staff John Kelly. As Powell was asked for his thoughts about this, he strongly agreed with their statements by saying “the president has drifted away from [the Constitution].”

“I’m so proud of what these generals and admirals have done and others have done,” Powell said. He continued by listing Trump’s controversial actions throughout the years before saying “I think what we’re seeing now, those massive protest movements I have ever seen in my life, I think this suggests that the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”

After slamming Trump further for sowing divisions and blasting the GOP for enabling him, Powell was asked if he would support Joe Biden now that the ex-veep is now locked in as the presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee.

“I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social manner and political manner,” he answered. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

Watch above, via CNN.

