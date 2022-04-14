Daily Wire CEO Hails Three-fifths Compromise as ‘One of the Better Kind of Concepts the Founders Came Up With’

Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing staked out the bold position that the Three-fifths Compromise originally written into the Constitution was “one of the better” ideas the Framers had.

That compromise allowed states to count three-fifths of their slaves for the purposes of representation in Congress. Meanwhile, slaves – which the Constitution referred to as “other Persons” – were not allowed to vote.

Boreing made the bizarre remarks during a discussion on race and comments Jon Stewart made about the Three-fifths Compromise. Boreing said”

The Three-fifths Compromise is one of the better kind of concepts the Founders came up with to – long-term – end slavery in America. They didn’t say a Black person is three-fifths of a human. They said, “You know, it doesn’t make sense, slave owners in the south, that you’re going to count your unrepresented, unable-to-vote, unable-to-function-in-everyday-life slave population in your census for the purpose of representation in the Congress. Maybe you can’t count them.” And the south – particularly South Carolina – said they wouldn’t join the Union if they didn’t get to count them. And so the compromise was, they don’t get to count all the way, so that you don’t get to use an enslaved population to gain votes.

Except, using an enslaved population to gain votes is exactly what happened – to the tune of 60% of them, in fact.

One of the most contentious issues at the 1787 Constitutional Convention centered on states’ populations as they pertained to representation in Congress. The delegations from sparsely populated states worried they’d be overpowered by larger states in the federal legislature.

This tension led to the Connecticut Compromise and the creation of a bicameral Congress in which seats in the House of Representatives are apportioned in accordance with population, while each state has two seats in the Senate.

But southern states still worried that more populous northern states would trample them in Congress. The result of this whining was a hideous scheme in which states were able to count their slaves for the purpose of representation in the House.

Contrary to Boreing’s claim, the Three-fifths Compromise did not “long-term” help end slavery in the United States. It merely kicked the can down the road for another seven decades before slavery was abolished via the Civil War.

Watch above via The Daily Wire.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com