Fox News contributor Dan Bongino called President Joe Biden’s administration “cowards” who are “full of stuff [that] rhymes with hit” over their cautious decision to gradually re-open schools safely.

“Let me ask you this. Why is the Biden administration going along with the teachers not going back to school when they keep getting the money and when the science says the kids are the least ones to carry the disease?” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro asked Bongino.

Bongino snapped back that the reason why the Biden administration has taken the route of a cautious approach is due to them being “cowards.”

“Well, because the Biden administration is full of stuff. It rhymes with hit. That’s why. They have no guts, and they are cowards,” Bongino replied.

Recently, the Biden administration has rolled out a five-step plan focused on re-opening schools safely.

Watch above, via Fox News.

