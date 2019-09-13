Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) not only disagrees with Beto O’Rourke about taking people’s AR-15s, but he said today that clip from last night’s debate will be used for years by Republicans.

At the debate, when asked he’s proposing taking away guns, O’Rourke said, “I am, if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield.”

“I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15 and that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa, in Midland, there weren’t enough ambulances to get to them in time,” he continued. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47! We’re not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans any more!”

On CNN this morning, Coons said he doesn’t agree with the “hell yes” moment:

“I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns. I’m a gun owner. My sons and I have gone skeet shooting and hunting and, frankly, I don’t think having our presidential candidates, like congressman O’rourke did, say that we’re going to try and take people’s guns against their will is a wise either policy or political move.”

He said he respects O’Rourke passion and commitment to the issue, but said “I don’t think as a policy position that’s going to stand muster.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com