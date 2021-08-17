Congressman Seth Moulton (D- MA), a veteran who served in Iraq, called out the Biden administration for not acting sooner to avert the scenes of “total chaos” in Afghanistan.

Some Democrats have been publicly critical of the Biden administration on its handling of the Afghan withdrawal, and Moulton made it clear to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle he believes “the administration is way behind” on helping evacuate allies.

“The last few days seem to have been avoidable,” Ruhle observed. “Given all that you’ve just said, who do you think President Biden is listening to?”

Moulton said “he’s not listening to me,” claiming he has been sounding the alarm for months that they needed to evacuate people sooner.

He even directly stated, “All the scenes of total chaos that we saw play out on the TV yesterday could have been avoided if the administration had planned for this in advance.”

“There’s really no excuse for doing this planning for this evacuation and starting it sooner.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

