Craig Silverman, a former district attorney and talk-show host on the conservative 710 KNUS radio station, spoke to CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday about how he was supposedly fired for critiquing President Donald Trump.

Silverman joined Stelter on Reliable Sources, where the CNN host went in-depth about how KNUS’ parent company, Salem Media Group, has pressured their subsidiaries into giving Trump positive coverage. Silverman said that his termination coincided with how he recently wrote a column lamenting that he and his colleagues weren’t able to talk about the impeachment inquiry.

“I had other media opportunities. I’m an independent contractor with Salem, and I took those. They were frustrated about that. I was frustrated that we couldn’t talk about the facts of the impeachment case and it all came to a head as I was excoriating Donald Trump on my show yesterday.”

Silverman went on to recall that he was discussing Trump’s connection with Roger Stone and other legally-embattled figures yesterday when his program director walked in on him and said the show was over. When asked if this was part of right-wing radio’s attempt to suppress information about the impeachment story, Silverman bashed numerous conservative radio hosts for refusing to address the core substance of the matter.

“[Trump] keeps wanting hosts and American people to say it’s a perfect call, and I make fun of that, because it wasn’t a perfect call,” Silverman said. “It’s not a hoax. It’s not a sham. I’m really disturbed by words that could lead to violence like ‘coup’ or ‘civil war.'”

Watch above, via CNN.

