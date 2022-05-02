DeSantis Complains About Trevor Noah’s WHCD Jokes: ‘Reviled By So Many Americans’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hit back at Trevor Noah and “that cabal of people in D.C., New York” following the comedian’s remarks at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

“One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis is here. Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time,” Noah said on Saturday night. “You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you Ron. I see you, player.”

Despite the jab, which Noah followed with a slew of DeSantis and Florida jokes, the governor was actually not in attendance that night.

DeSantis made that very clear while speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens on Monday.

“I would never attend that. I have no interest in that,” DeSantis said. “I did not watch it, I don’t care what they do — but for them to advertise me when that invitation was rejected by my office, that is a lie.”

The governor went on to hit at The White House Correspondents’ Association for “saying how important they are, that they are somehow these paragons of truth.”

“Yet there they are lying about something that is readily verifiable,” Desantis continued. “And so the idea that I was there is false. The idea that I would have ever gone is false, and why they would want to perpetuate a lie about that, I don’t know.”

“But I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in D.C., New York are so reviled by so many Americans,” he added. “I think it’s a reputation that’s been well deserved.”

Naturally, The Daily Show responded to the governor on Twitter, writing, “Ron DeSantis is whining about jokes at the Correspondents’ Dinner? This guy really is presidential material.”

Ron DeSantis is whining about jokes at the Correspondents’ Dinner? This guy really is presidential material https://t.co/wkOxlz61i4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 2, 2022

Watch above, via NBC affiliate WFLA.

