Trevor Noah Jokes About Possible 2024 DeSantis Bid: ‘Ban the Math Textbooks’ So ‘Nobody Knows How to Count the Votes’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah roasted a slew of D.C. political and press figures during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, but took a brief detour to Florida politics to take shots at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis is here. Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time,” Noah began. “You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you Ron. I see you, player.”

“Yeah, I’ve seen what you’ve been doing, blaming Trump for the lockdowns, distancing yourself from the vaccines that Trump created with his own two hands,” Noah said, adding a brief parody of Trump talking about developing Covid vaccines.

Noah said DeSantis “is playing it coy” in not revealing whether he has received the booster. His office previously confirmed that the governor received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in spring 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a booster two months after receiving the J&J shot.

“He won’t even tell people if he got the booster,” Noah said. “Or as they say in Florida, don’t ask, don’t tell, am I right?”

Noah went on to say that if “Trump was the original Terminator, DeSantis is like the T-1000.”

“You’re smarter than him, you’re slicker than him, you can walk down ramps,” Noah said, adding, “Because you see, Trump said he won the election, but everyone was just able to look at the numbers and see he was wrong.”

Noah then alluded to the fact that Florida has removed certain math textbooks from school curricula because they use a pedagogical technique called social-emotional learning.

“That’s why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead,” he continued. “First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes. Boom, my man!”

Watch above, via CNN.

