David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who left the GOP over Trump, said on MSNBC that people looking for leadership on the coronavirus pandemic should not listen to the president.

In talking about the president saying he can reopen the economy, Jolly told Steve Kornacki, “Governors and mayors exclusively have the authority. And this is very, very important in today’s political environment. Donald Trump has absolutely no authority under federal statute, under rule-making, or under the Constitution to override decisions of governors and mayors regarding safer-at-home orders or requirements. He lacks that authority.”

He added that the level of misinformation means “say[ing] the quiet part out loud” and advising people, “Do not listen to Donald Trump.”

“He is a man who is profoundly ignorant of both the law, his powers in office, as well as public health. The people we need to be listening to are the public health officials who have already told us what we need to know. Protect your own family, stay at home. And until public health officials give us a green light, I don’t think we should listen to any one of the politicians who is frankly failed us in leading up to this moment,” Jolly said.

