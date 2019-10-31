comScore
Don Jr. Ridiculed For Saying He’d Be Rich if He Was Hunter Biden: You Sell Your ‘Father’s Name For a Living’

By Caleb EcarmaOct 31st, 2019, 9:54 am

Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked on Twitter this week for saying that he wishes his “name was Hunter Biden” so he could make money off of his father’s name, given that the first son’s roughly $150-200 million net worth is from his own father’s company.

Trump Jr. made the comments on Fox News Wednesday night after host Sean Hannity attempted to slam the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son by asking, “Imagine if your name was Hunter Biden.”

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency,” Trump Jr. replied. “I’d be a really rich guy. It would be incredible.”

Trump Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump both run the Trump Organization; they hold the titles executive vice president of development and acquisitions and frequently travel abroad to set up branding deals so hotel, resort, and condominium buildings can use the Trump name for marketing purposes. Additionally, the Trump Organization builds its own properties overseas, including a $1 billion deal in 2018 for an expansion of Trump luxury apartment complexes in India.

More recently, Trump Jr. and his ex-Fox News host girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle received $50,000 for speaking at the University of Florida this month after the Trump Victory re-election committee set up the speech, per emails published by the school’s Alligator student newspaper.

Trump Jr. was swiftly and totally ridiculed on Twitter for his comments on Hunter Biden, with many media figures pointing out his entire life is built on nepotism: he was born into wealth earned by his father, built his career at his father’s company, and is now profiting off his father’s presidency and was given the reigns at his father’s company amid his White House tenure.

