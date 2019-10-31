Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked on Twitter this week for saying that he wishes his “name was Hunter Biden” so he could make money off of his father’s name, given that the first son’s roughly $150-200 million net worth is from his own father’s company.

Trump Jr. made the comments on Fox News Wednesday night after host Sean Hannity attempted to slam the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son by asking, “Imagine if your name was Hunter Biden.”

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency,” Trump Jr. replied. “I’d be a really rich guy. It would be incredible.”

Trump Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump both run the Trump Organization; they hold the titles executive vice president of development and acquisitions and frequently travel abroad to set up branding deals so hotel, resort, and condominium buildings can use the Trump name for marketing purposes. Additionally, the Trump Organization builds its own properties overseas, including a $1 billion deal in 2018 for an expansion of Trump luxury apartment complexes in India.

More recently, Trump Jr. and his ex-Fox News host girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle received $50,000 for speaking at the University of Florida this month after the Trump Victory re-election committee set up the speech, per emails published by the school’s Alligator student newspaper.

Trump Jr. was swiftly and totally ridiculed on Twitter for his comments on Hunter Biden, with many media figures pointing out his entire life is built on nepotism: he was born into wealth earned by his father, built his career at his father’s company, and is now profiting off his father’s presidency and was given the reigns at his father’s company amid his White House tenure.

Check out a few of the Twitter reactions below:

True arrogance is this https://t.co/mor95FngeT — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 31, 2019

From the man who literally sells his father’s name for a living. Amazing. https://t.co/SHRNtwL4sG — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 31, 2019

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha He *actually* said that. He did. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/fjPabqTot9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 31, 2019

Irony dies on Hannity. https://t.co/dipb7vFnXl — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 31, 2019

Wait til Don Jr hears about the guy who is actually the president right now, who has a son who shares his name, who travels around the world making millions of dollars off a business named after his father, which his father profits from in office https://t.co/vnqTLGnrH9 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 31, 2019

It’s hard to come up with ways to insult the intelligence of @DonaldJTrumpJr because he’s so stupid. He’s the most loathsome mammal to have been borne by human mother. He’s preposterous. He’s ignorance & vulgarity & idiocy personified. If allergies were people they’d be him. https://t.co/m2q5gVUP4J — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 31, 2019

In February 2018, Don Jr. traveled to India in an effort to sell more than $1 billion worth of luxury residential units built by the Trump Organization and its partners. That trip cost American taxpayers close to $100,000. https://t.co/bxEpii5hU9 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) October 31, 2019

I bet Donald Trump Jr. wishes his name was Hunter Biden because that would mean he had a dad who cared about him. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) October 31, 2019

“I wish I was as rich as the Bidens” is odd coming from a family that claims to be worth billions. 🤔 https://t.co/NE2JJ2i8zu — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) October 31, 2019

1) YOU share the same name as your father

2) YOU are the executive Vice Pres of the Trump Organization “I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad and make millions off my father’s presidency. I’d be a really rich guy.” – @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/KRX9SOi4Hn — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 31, 2019

Except Hunter Biden has a chin. https://t.co/AOjgItGZ8V — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 31, 2019

