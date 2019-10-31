Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has long been known for his keen oratorial skills which he displayed on the House floor in a one-minute speech ahead of a congressional vote on impeachment inquiry rules.

The New York Democrat came to the podium armed with the patriotic prop of an American flag before citing the founding father James Madison and the Federalist papers explaining checks and balances in the context of inevitable impeachment proceedings.

Jeffries noted “The house is a separate and co-equal branch of government. We don’t work for this president or any president. We work for the American people. We have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out of control executive branch.”

He followed with “what we are doing right here is consistent with the words of James Madison who in federalist 51 said the house should be a rival to the executive branch.” He then explained why Madison used the word rival, explaining “the Founders didn’t want a king they didn’t want a dictator, they didn’t want a monarch, they wanted a Democracy and that is exactly what we are defending right now, no one is above the law.”

After he finished, rare and partisan applause could be heard in the House chamber.

Watch above via CSPAN.

