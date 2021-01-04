CNN’s Don Lemon erupted on Monday night over President Donald Trump’s increasingly more absurd election conspiracy theories, some of which he regurgitated during his Monday night rally in Georgia.

Lemon briefly spoke with Chris Cuomo about Trump’s baseless claims and how Republicans are backing him up despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

Lemon was astounded by how Republicans from states Trump is contesting are cool with objecting to the results… but conveniently saying it only applied to the presidential election and not their congressional races.

He also pointed out the circular logic (or self-licking ice cream cone, if you will) of telling people not to trust the election results, only to then tout how many people don’t trust the election results:

“Why do they believe that? Because you have been telling them that! Of course, they’re going to believe it. If you would stop telling them that and start telling them the truth, then maybe they would believe the truth, that the election was not stolen and it was a clean election, according to everyone who has investigated, most of them Republicans. So stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bullshit because it is bullshit that you have been feeding them! The president and you have been feeding them the BS. And now that they believe it, all of a sudden, again, another self-fulfilling prophecy and feedback loop. ‘I can’t believe that. My constituents believe this, so I must…’ It’s all BS! And it’s all made up!”

lemon said that Republicans would be “pissed off” if Democrats did the same thing. Cuomo added, “The Democrats should get stepped on also if they do that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

