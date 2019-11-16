Donna Brazile Goes Off on Roger Stone to Bill Maher: ‘I Hope He Roasts in Hell, That Son of a B*tch!’

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile went off on recently-convicted Trumpworld figure Roger Stone, telling Bill Maher “I hope he roasts in hell, that son of a bitch!”

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher fielded a question that asked “Will President Trump pardon Roger Stone?”

Earlier in the day, Stone was found guilty on seven federal criminal charges, including witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

“Not before the election, would be my guess.,” Maher said.

“Well he’s going to be sentenced February 6th, I hope he roasts in hell,” Brazile said, as Maher joked “Whoa, easy easy easy!”

“That son of a bitch!” Brazile continued.

“Whoa, hold my beer!” Maher said.

Brazile then said Stone “worked with WikiLeaks to destroy not just Democrats, but to destroy our democracy, so I hope he roasts in hell, and I wish I’m at the sentencing hearing cuz I’m going to wear the best looking red dress I could and say go to hell. Not jail.”

“Anybody who sits down and tries to work with a foreign government that is trying to destroy our country, destroy our candidate, yeah they work to destroy Hillary Clinton. They worked as so discord between Hillary and Bernie,” Brazile said. “And yes they took our emails, took our personal information, and then they turned against us and threatened our lives and harassed us.”

“Go to fuckin’ jail!” Brazile said. “Go to jail, go to hell. I’ve never been so proud of jurors. Hell yeah, thank God I wasn’t on that damn jury, you just worked me up, s***, how do you wake me up like this? I can’t stand that son of a bitch.”

“And Bill, I’m never hateful,” Brazile said to a huge laugh.

“I have a lot of love, I’m going to have to work really hard I’m forgiving him,” Brazile said, but added that “they threatened us they went after us and he understood what was at stake, and you saw the testimony said, they were gleeful. Screw them, bunch of bastards. They were gleeful.”

Watch the clip above, via HBO.

