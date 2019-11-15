BREAKING: Trump Ally Roger Stone Found Guilty on All Counts

President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has been found guilty on all counts, including charges of obstructing an investigation, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Stone was the last high profile indictment of a Trump ally in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Stone faced 7 total counts and was found guilty on all counts.

Stone was arrested at his home earlier this year and faces multiple charges in a case that eventually saw a jury. A federal judge has imposed a gag order on Stone, but he had continued to post regularly to social media about current events until the judge enforced a more harsh gag order.

Under federal statutes, he could face decades in prison. A conviction on a charge of witness tampering alone could bring down a sentence of 20 years in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

