Comedian Kathy Griffin lamented during ABC’s The View on Thursday what she called “a double standard” because she had been canned by CNN after her infamous 2017 picture of her holding a fake decapitated head of then-President Donald Trump, yet the network kept its chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, following his masturbation scandal last year.

Until her firing in May 2017, Griffin had been a co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

When asked by View guest co-host Ana Navarro for her reaction to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeting last month an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords, Griffin did not directly answer the question.

I think there’s another conversation that we’re not ready to have yet in this country, unfortunately. We’re hopefully making some strides, finally, with race. We’re having conversations, at least. But I think that we haven’t really talked about the level of misogyny and ageism that went along with all of that. I mean, I got canned from CNN, which hurt me personally because I had loved that gig. But then for me to watch Jeffrey Toobin talking about woman’s choice after he masturbated on a Zoom call, which I know sounds funny but maybe it wasn’t so funny for the other ladies who worked at The Atlantic that had to see that.

Toobin was a writer for The New Yorker, not The Atlantic, and it was New Yorker staffers who witnessed his infamous Zoom call exposure. Toobin was fired by The New Yorker for the incident. He was temporarily suspended by CNN and returned to the cable network in June following an 8-month absence.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com