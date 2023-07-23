‘Even The New York Times’ Will Soon Have To Admit ‘We May Have A Criminal Family Sitting In The White House’ Says Gingrich After FBI Doc Released

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich said Saturday that even The Washington Post and New York Times may soon be forced to recognize that the United States has a “huge problem” and there may be “a criminal family sitting in the White House.”

Gingrich spoke with host Brian Kilmeade on the latest One Nation on Fox News, and the two discussed the implications of ongoing GOP investigations into alleged business dealings involving President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released last week an FBI document detailing an interview conducted by the agency in which a confidential informant makes serious allegations regarding the Bidens, Burisma, and Ukraine.

Kilmeade asked Gingrich for his reaction to the investigation in light of that FD-1023 document, and Gingrich gave a dire take.

“We get more information every week,’ he said. “The information corroborates what we’ve already suspected.”

Republicans in the House and Senate, and previously Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and others have pursued the Burisma story and other investigations for the last few years involving the Bidens, a fact which MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and other Democrats claim exposes it all as mere “stunts and conspiracies.”

But Gingrich says the evidence continuing to pile up could have devastating consequences and force the mainstream press to acknowledge “we have a huge problem on our hands.”

“We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, and China,” he said. “Now, that’s a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also just basic honesty implications.”

KILMEADE: Your reaction to the so-called 1023 interview form that’s now released? What’s most striking to you? GINGRICH: Well, coming every week, we get more information every week. The information corroborates what we’ve already suspected. What this says to me is that it’s very possible that there was a direct payment to the then-Vice President of the United States. It’s certainly even more likely that there were payments that were funneled through Hunter to Joe Biden. And the evidence just keeps mounting up every single week. At some point, the dam is going to break and even The New York Times and The Washington Post are going to recognize that we have a huge problem on our hands. We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, and China. Now, that’s a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also just basic honesty implications.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

