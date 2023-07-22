MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Saturday trashed Republican investigations and hearings as being “riddled with stunts and conspiracies” that amount to nothing and are a “wild goose chase.”

On Saturday’s Velshi on MSNBC, the left-wing anchor defended President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden against various allegations repeatedly brought forth by Republicans, some of which have the subject of recent House or Senate investigations and committee hearings.

Velshi said if allegations made by Republicans are “sounding like déja vu, that’s because these allegations have already been investigated over and over and over again,” without ever finding “evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the president.”

Velshi particularly brought up the IRS whistleblowers hearing that took place Wednesday, which neither MSNBC nor CNN covered live.

During that hearing, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed graphic images of Hunter Biden in a variety of compromising positions that were recovered from his laptop, a scandal that was also mainly ignored by outfits like MSNBC and which was censored to varying degrees on social media prior to the 2020 election.

Velshi described them as “explicit photographs” without saying where they came from, and extrapolated that investigations into the President’s family are just stunts for political gain.

“Now, if you thought a hearing with two IRS whistleblowers was going to be tame, you’d be wrong,” he said Saturday. “That hearing quickly devolved when the Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed explicit photographs of Hunter Biden to the committee.”

“This is the reality of the Republican investigation into the so-called ‘Biden Crime Family,'” said Velshi. “It’s seemingly riddled with stunts and conspiracies.”

That is essentially the same thing Democrats in Congress had to say, as is usually the case on the network.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

