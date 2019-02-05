Ex-Bernie Staffer Symone Sanders Knocks Senator: Don’t ‘Step On’ Stacey Abrams Speech by Doing Your Own

CNN political commentator and former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) press secretary Symone Sanders said today he probably shouldn’t be doing his own State of the Union response after Stacey Abrams.

Abrams is giving the official Democratic response. Sanders will be giving his own response to the president’s address online following her rebuttal.

Jake Tapper noted on today’s The Lead that some Democrats aren’t happy about this. Symone Sanders said that it’s probably not the best move for him:

“If Senator Sanders is somebody that’s thinking about throwing his name… in the ring for president, and he knows he has an issue with people saying that they don’t think he supports and uplifts the voices of black women, of people of color, do not step on Stacey Abrams. Do not give more fodder to the people that are already going to be critical of you in the first place.”

She added that she would have advised him not to do it in the first place.

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com