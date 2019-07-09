Ex-Bush administration advisor Peter Wehner suggested that Donald Trump will keep Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in his position — despite helping billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein get off easy in his a case over a decade ago — because the president has had numerous sexual abuse allegations leveled against him as well.

“Remember the context of this Secretary Acosta is accused of not prosecuting a sexual predator,” Wehner said on Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC. “The president is a sexual predator. Shows you the moral world in which we live in. Just he was credibly accused of rape a couple of weeks ago and it’s almost fallen off the radar screen.”

“There are two dozen women who have accuses him of sexual assault, so we have a president who is a sexual predator,” he continued. “The idea that he would be offended, morally or ethically troubled, by anything that Acosta did is not going to happen. And it is extraordinary both the silence of the Republican Party, I mean, this happened a while ago. When they decided to hitch their wagon to Donald Trump and said that there was nothing that he was going to do rat they were going to object to, they wrote their fate.”

Wehner went on to call the current Republican Party “a joke” when it comes to so-called “family values.”

“This was a party that appointed itself as a party of family values,” he said, before adding, “These are young Girls who are being sexually assaulted and they don’t care, and they’re siding with rich, powerful men against these kids. And the fact that they’re not blinking twice is such an indictment.”

In 2008, Trump’s Labor secretary was a U.S. attorney in Miami and oversaw the cushy plea deal offered to Epstein in his first pedophile case.

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” Acosta tweeted on Tuesday when responding to criticisms of the plea deal that appears to have allowed Epstein to continue his abuse of children. “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

