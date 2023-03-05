Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Bashes Biden After Cancerous Lesion Removal: ‘He’s What Needs to Be Removed, Not the Lesion They Found’

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) likened Joe Biden to cancer, tearing into the president by invoking his recent removal of a cancerous lesion.

The former White House doctor spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, and the Fox host brought up the news that Biden had the lesion successfully removed during the process of his annual physical evaluation.

While Bartiromo acknowledged Biden’s optimistic diagnosis, she took the conversation in a different direction by teeing Jackson up to speculate over the president’s mental acuity.

“I wonder about the conversation about his capacity,” she said. “You have been talking about the president’s cognitive abilities being a national security risk. Tell us more.”

Jackson — known for gushing about Donald Trump’s health, spreading Covid misinformation, and for having his conduct investigated by the Pentagon — has been among those who’ve repeatedly harped that Biden isn’t mentally fit enough to be president. Thus, Jackson launched into a new tangent about Biden’s cognitive frailty, which he prefaced by saying “Biden is the cancer.”

He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found. But this is just another effort from his physician and from his medical team to distract. They’re going to talk about this. They gave us a bunch of useless information about his cholesterol and stuff that no one cares about. All we care about in this country with regards to President Biden — 80 years old, who’s got some obvious cognitive issues — is a cognitive assessment of some sort. We want something on the record to prove to us he’s cognitively capable of doing this job, and it’s almost a moot point at this stage, because we all know he’s not.

The tangent went on with Jackson denouncing Biden’s leadership as a national security failure and claiming he just saw foreign officials mocking the president. Bartiromo didn’t push back on any of this, though she referred back to Biden’s cancerous lesion as she said, “obviously, we wish president Biden only the best as it relates to this lesion. We all feel that way and pray for his health.”

This drew a “right…absolutely” from Jackson, who just got done saying, “He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found.”

Watch above via Sunday Morning Futures.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com