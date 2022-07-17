‘Are They Hiding This… Feeding Him Drugs’ to Function: Maria Bartiromo Floats Biden Health Conspiracy Theory

Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as physician to the president for former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, if President Joe Biden is being fed “drugs” to “allow him to function.”

Bartiromo began on her Sunday Morning Futures show, asking, “Congressman, there were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign. I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during, during the campaign. So who knew what when?”

“Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to, to allow him to function?” she added, striking a very conspiratorial tone and offering no evidence to back her questions.

“I know he goes home to Delaware a lot more than any other president. So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who’s running the White House right now? And are they covering up for these mental issues?” she asked.

“Well, that’s the big question everybody’s asking,” Jackson replied.

“Who’s really pulling the strings? Who’s running the country right now? We don’t really know the answer to that,” he added.

“We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Joe Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said. They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day,” Jackson continued.

“He’s got good days and bad days? Good, you know, and whether or not they have him on drugs, I don’t know. They’re drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, and cover stuff like this up temporarily. So I’m sure some of that’s going on as well. But we don’t know because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions,” Jackson continued, gladly taking the bait from Bartiromo.

Jackson has been the center of multiple scandals and was roundly mocked in 2018 when he offered a glowing report on Trump’s health, including claiming that Trump weighed 239 pounds while standing 6-3.

“It is called genetics … ” Jackson said at the time. “Some people have just great genes. I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

“Adding to some online observers’ skepticism that Trump’s measurements were accurate was the fact that 239 pounds, at 6-3, conveniently put his body mass index at 29.9 — just below the 30.0 threshold for him to be officially described as obese, rather than merely overweight,” noted the Washington Post.

“In any event, plenty of Internet users were happy to juxtapose photos of the president with those of athletes with similar listed heights and weights,” the Post added, offering images like this to illustrate the point:

I’m so confused. Kam Chancellor is 6’3′ 232. Trump 6’3 239. pic.twitter.com/VqhYjs6STh — Roxy Poindexter (@RoxyPoindexter) January 17, 2018

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com