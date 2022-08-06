Former President Donald Trump spoke at CPAC in Dallas, Texas on Saturday where he joked that former White House physician, Rear Admiral, and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) would pick being a doctor over all else, solely because he enjoyed looking at Trump’s body.

Trump spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, one of the largest gatherings of conservative Americans held over the course of a three-day convention. The conference kicked off with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and concluded with Trump.

During his speech, the former President shouted out Jackson, who stood up in the audience, smiling to a round of applause.

“He was a great doctor,” said Trump “You know, he was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman.”

Trump continued claiming that he asked Jackson which career he preferred and “he sort of indicated doctor because he loved looking at my body.”

“It was so strong and powerful,” noted Trump.

The former President added that Jackson told him that he is “the healthiest president that’s ever lived.”

“I didn’t know who the hell he was at the time…but I liked him,” concluded Trump.

Jackson has caused controversy in the past, with many claiming that the now congressman spread Covid-19 misinformation.

The physician served in the White House for both former Presidents Barack Obama and Trump. Jackson was briefly tapped to be Trump’s VA Secretary in 2018, but his nomination failed amid misconduct claims. Following his short VA bid, Jackson left the military and instead ran for congress in 2020, winning a seat in Texas’ 13th district.

Last year, Jackson was the subject of a Department of Defense Inspector General report, which accused the congressman of perpetrating a toxic work environment, drinking alcohol on duty, and engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct while serving as the White House Physician.

Watch above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com