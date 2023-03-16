Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Hits Back at Current Trump Lawyer Joseph Tacopina: ‘He’s a Fool!’

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen resorted to name-calling when asked to respond to on-air insults made by current Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina, both instances of which occurred on CNN, the “most trusted name in news.”

Cohen was making his first television appearance since providing testimony for a grand jury hearing investigation of alleged hush money payments made by former President Donald Trump to alleged former paramour Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied the affair amid his loud complaints over his multiple legal battles. However, the grand jury is reportedly considering indicting Trump for breaking campaign finance law. Cohen, who worked for Trump and served time for lying under oath to federal investigators, insisted to reporters Monday that his cooperation “is not revenge.”

“What this is is about accountability,” Cohen said. “I don’t want to see anyone, including Donald Trump, indicted, prosecuted, convicted, incarcerated simply because I fundamentally disagree with him. This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Tacopina has been making the cable news rounds and, Wednesday evening took a shot at Cohen’s testimony during an appearance on OutFront with Erin Burnett.

“(Manhattan DA) Alvin Bragg once said — I hope he remembers these words — he can’t see a world in which he would base a prosecution of Donald Trump on the word of a convicted puncher and felon like Michael Cohen,” Tacopina said. “He is still a convicted perjurer, someone convicted of lying, and it’s not about vengeance; it’s all about vengeance for him.”

Don Lemon flatly asked his guest what he made of that comment, to which “He’s a fool.” He then went on to say Michael Cohen-type things which is his wont.

