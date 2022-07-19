Fallon Jabs at Biden Amid Fauci Retirement News: ‘Anything You’d Like to Announce Too?’

Jimmy Fallon took a jab at President Joe Biden during his opening monologue of his late-night show.

Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showed the host taking aim at both Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci after Fauci’s recent hint at retirement plans.

The late-night host first joked about Biden’s controversial meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman.

“President Biden held the controversial meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, but the real controversy was that Biden greeted him with a fist bump,” Fallon said. “Biden said that wasn’t a fist bump. That was me trying to punch him as hard as I could. Not a great look, it’s like a greeting Putin with a chest bump and a bro hug.”

“Meanwhile, I read that Dr. Fauci said that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s term. And then everyone turned to Biden. Like, ‘Is there anything you’d like to announce too?'” he joked.

“Of course, once he’s gone, Fauci will be replaced by a new, slightly weaker variant,” Fallon quipped.

Dr. Fauci hinted at his plans for retirement Monday on CNN, saying that it was likely he would be retiring by the end of Biden’s first term in office. He returned to CNN later on in the day to explain that his comments may have been misinterpreted as an official retirement announcement. He clarified that “it is extremely unlikely – in fact, for sure – that I am not going to be here beyond January 2025.”

