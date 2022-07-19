Herschel Walker said in a 2019 speech he once took a gun in a rage and pursued a man with the intent to kill him — but stopped because of the man’s “Honk if you love Jesus” bumper sticker.

The Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, seeking to unseat freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), made the comments in September 2019 in a speech to soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

In his speech, Walker first made a false claim he has often repeated: that he worked in law enforcement.

“I worked for law enforcement, y’all didn’t know that either?” he told the soldiers. “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

The football legend then recalled grabbing a gun and chasing a man down.

“I grab my gun. I say, ‘I will kill him,'” Herschel said. “‘I’m going to kill him.’ I got in the David, one of my many, I took off on 183. And I can still remember the voices. Herschel, people are disrespecting you all the time.”

“And all of a sudden this other voice. Herschel your parents didn’t raise you like that. Yes they did. No they didn’t. I thought I was losing my mind. As I got closer and closer to where I was going to be meeting this guy, I started to pray. I said, ‘Lord I need some help right now.'”

Walker said that as he approached the man’s truck, with his hand on his gun, he saw a bumper sticker reading “Honk if you love Jesus.”

“That’s what calmed me down,” he said.

Herschel Walker falsely claims that he is an FBI agent. It gets worse. He proceeds to tell an unhinged story about angrily grabbing a gun with the intent to kill a man. pic.twitter.com/jkttGgYDSG — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 18, 2022

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The tale is similar to one he told in 2013, when he recalled pursuing a man who was late delivering a car:

And he has used his alleged law enforcement ties to justify why he has had a gun, including a 2001 incident when he pursued a man who was late delivering a car. “I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun. I put this gun in my holster and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill this dude,’ ” he said at a 2013 suicide prevention event for the U.S. Army. Walker has said that incident spurred him to seek mental health treatment.

The Journal-Constitution also found that, despite his repeated claims that he worked as a police officer or FBI agent, Walker never worked in law enforcement.

Walker is not an FBI agent, but a Walker campaign spokesperson told the paper that Walker spent a week at Quantico:

Walker is not an agent — that would require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and Walker left UGA before earning his degree. Asked to clarify, the Walker campaign provided Associated Press stories from 1989 — as Walker was retiring from pro football — where he said that he spent a week at an FBI school in Quantico, Va. ”They had an obstacle course and you shoot at targets to protect your partner as you advanced up the course,” he told the AP. “I had fun. There were about 200 recruits there.”

The FBI did not respond to the Journal-Constitution’s requests for comment.

