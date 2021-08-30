Fauci Calls For 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans to Get Shots After Projection Says 100,000 More Will Die By December

Dr. Anthony Fauci said another 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 by the start of December would be “predictable but preventable” in a new interview in which he urged the millions of still unvaccinated Americans to get shots.

That figure is based on a closely-watched model by the University of Washington, which projects that the U.S. will see 98,000 more deaths between now and December 1, bringing the total U.S. death toll to a staggering 730,000.

Experts say that the ominous death toll can be avoided by increasing vaccinations and encouraging other public health measures.

“What is going on now is both entirely predictable and entirely preventable,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on State of the Union.

“We know we have the wherewithal with vaccines to turn this around, and the reason the numbers are so alarming is that we have about 80 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated,” the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

“We could turn this thing around and we can do it efficiently and quickly if we could just get those people vaccinated. It’s so important that people in this crisis put aside any ideological and political differences and just get vaccinated.”

Watch above, via CNN.

