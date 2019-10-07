The former chief of staff for President George W. Bush told MSNBC that he believes the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is “warranted.”

Former Bush chief of staff Andy Card told Hallie Jackson on MSNBC Live Monday “I do think that an impeachment inquiry is warranted. Clearly lines have been crossed.”

“I don’t know if that’s an impeachable offense yet,” Card continued. “We don’t know yet, because most people in Congress have already made up their mind when they haven’t seen any evidence. I want people to calm down, take a look at it. Don’t call a molehill a mountain. They tend to do that. There’s hyperbole on both sides. This is a serious process.”

“I’m not sure yet that it justifies impeachment, but it does justify an investigation, and let the facts take us there,” Card said.

Card served as Bush’s chief of staff from 2001 to 2006. He was on MSNBC partially in response to a Peter Baker piece in The New York Times about how previous administrations swore off seeking help from foreign countries in election bids.

“This wouldn’t be something that I would even have permitted people to talk about,” Card told Jackson about Trump asking China and Ukraine for information that could help him win re-election.

However, Card did say he also thinks Trump’s public call on China was “frivolous.” “I didn’t see that as a serious request,” he said.

