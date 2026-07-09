Kevin McCarthy Calls Out Speaker Johnson for Sending Lawmakers Home: ‘Stop Recessing’ 

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy called out his immediate successor on Thursday, advising him to “stop recessing” the House of Representatives.

On June 30, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) canceled votes and sent House members home early for a two-week holiday recess after a handful of Republicans revolted, preventing votes on key pieces of legislation because the bills had not undergone committee or floor action.

McCarthy appeared on Thursday’s Hannity, where guest host Kellyanne Conway said Republicans are not doing enough ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘They’re socialists. We’re not,'” she said. “We have to finish our sentences, and I’m worried that if we’re just pointing at the Democrats and saying, ‘You are socialists,’ we’re not taking advantage of saying who we are. So who are we?”

McCarthy responded by saying Johnson should keep House members at the Capitol and Republicans should explain their policies to the public.

“The thing that you have to have, you have the majority in the House right now,” McCarthy said. “Stop recessing. Show the American public what you are by passing the legislation that you believe in. You can’t sit back and say, ‘The Democrats are socialists, and they can’t do it.’ You’ve got to show them what you’re able to achieve. Lay out that agenda that you’re able to do. Yes, you secured the border. Take that, but make sure you’re lowering the prices, you’re lowering the fuel costs, and also that you’re making our streets safe again. Pass the legislation day in and day out between now and the election, and show them what you believe in.”

Johnson ascended to the speakership after McCarthy was ousted from the position in 2023.

Watch above via Fox News.

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