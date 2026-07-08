Iran Delivers Ominous Threat to Trump: If You Invade Kharg Island ‘Not a Single American Soldier Will Return Alive’

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned President Donald Trump that “not a single American soldier will return alive” if there was any U.S. attempt to seize or invade the country’s vital Kharg Island oil hub after the president suggested a takeover.

The threat came after remarks made by Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey, following an exchange of strikes between the countries last night that prompted the president to brand the ceasefire deal with Tehran “over.”

Trump revealed that, as part of Tuesday night’s strikes, the U.S. struck part of Kharg Island and suggested further military action remained on the table.

“We attacked Kharg Island last night, knocked out a piece. I said, ‘Don’t touch the oil, because maybe we’ll take over Kharg Island,’” he said. “I said, ‘Don’t hit the pipes, just hit everything else.’ And they hit it. They may hit it again tonight.”

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, responded directly to Trump on X, writing (translation to English provided by X): “Come — we are waiting for you — and we promise that not a single American soldier will return alive.”

ترامپ باز هم حرف از اشغال جزیره خارگ زده است.

بیایید، منتظرتان هستیم و قول می‌دهیم که حتی یک سرباز آمریکایی زنده برنگردد. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) July 8, 2026

Kharg Island, located off Iran’s southern coast, is the country’s most important oil export terminal, typically handling about 90% of Iranian crude exports.

Earlier in the conflict, the Trump administration reportedly examined military options that included capturing Kharg Island or carrying out strikes designed to cripple its oil infrastructure. Officials also reportedly considered seizing other islands near the Strait of Hormuz to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.

The island was struck during skirmishes in April but the administration said that oil facilities were not targeted.

Watch above via CNN.

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