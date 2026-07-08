Even Trump Says ‘I Have No Idea’ How Hospitalized Mitch McConnell Is Doing

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has “no idea” about the prognosis of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The former Senate majority leader has been hospitalized for nearly a month, but his aides refuse to say why. Reports indicate that he was found unconscious with cardiac arrest at his home on June 14. McConnell, 84, has been in the hospital ever since.

On Tuesday, several McConnell allies claimed they spoke via phone with the senator.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said he spoke with McConnell on Tuesday morning for nearly 20 minutes about political issues. Jennings insisted that despite speaking with McConnell, he still did not know why the senator was in the hospital beyond what had been publicly reported. Additionally, Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) also claimed they spoke with McConnell via phone about political matters.

On Wednesday, Trump boarded Air Force One after attending a NATO summit in Turkey. He held a press gaggle on the plane, where a reporter asked if he knew McConnell’s status.

“Have you spoken to Senator Mitch McConnell?” she asked.

“No,” Trump replied.

“How’s he doing?”

“I have no idea,” the president said. “I have no idea how he’s doing.”

Q: So, have you spoken to Senator Mitch McConnell? Trump: No. Q: How's he doing? Trump: I have no idea. pic.twitter.com/6IshavOPtv — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026

Trump has occasionally been critical of McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao, who served as the president’s Transportation secretary during the first administration. After his first term, Trump repeatedly mocked her, calling her “Coco Chow.”

McConnell’s office is not the only one that has been less than forthright as to the whereabouts of an absentee lawmaker.

Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) returned to Congress last week after a mysterious absence of nearly four months. In a floor speech, he explained that he had undergone treatment for depression. While he was missing, Kean’s office repeatedly said he was being treated for a “medical condition,” but did not specify.

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