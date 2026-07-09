Trump Claims He Ended War in Which ’15 Million People Had Their Heads Chopped Off’ 

President Donald Trump took credit for ending an ongoing conflict that he claimed had seen the beheadings of 15 million people.

Trump held a press gaggle aboard Air Force One after attending a NATO summit in Turkey. On the flight, a reporter asked the president about a recent report that said the Trump administration told exiled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado not to return to her country. The Wall Street Journal said Machado was on a flight to Venezuela when Trump pulled his support of the idea.

The president denied having anything to do with it before pivoting to the time Machado gave him her Nobel Peace Prize in January. Machado made the gesture less than two weeks after Trump ordered the U.S. raid that abducted then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Machado appeared to be angling to become the country’s new leader, but Trump has so far stuck with Maduro’s former vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, who has seemingly complied with Trump’s demands.

Trump reiterated his claim to have ended eight wars, including one in which 15 million people were supposedly decapitated.

‘Think of the wars I settled,” he told reporters. “Eight. Wars that were going on for 30 years. Even if you look in the Congo. The Congo vs. Rwanda. I settled it after 14 years and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one. I settled eight wars. And when she won the Nobel Prize for Peace, she said, ‘I can’t believe I won. The only one that should win it is Trump. Actually, they probably will do the wrong thing. It’s very sad. But I would say, I should’ve won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize, because nobody’s settled wars. I settled eight of them. Because I’m a certain type of personality, I was able to settle them.”

In 2025, Rwanda and the D.R.C. signed an agreement in Washington, D.C. to end hostilities in the conflict, which began in 2022 when Rwanda began providing military support to a Congolese rebel group. Despite the agreement, fighting has continued, and the pact appears to be in jeopardy of disintegrating.

Regarding Trump’s allegation that 15 million people were massacred in the conflict, there is no evidence to support that claim, let alone the charge that that many people had “their heads chopped off.”

Watch above via The White House.

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