Fox Business’ Gasparino Warns Trump Against Ending Social Distancing Despite Economic Concerns

Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charles Gasparino warned today about why it might not be the best idea for the White House to ease national social distancing guidelines soon, given what’s continuing to happen in hospitals across the country.

President Donald Trump has indicated a desire to ease CDC guidelines on coronavirus after 15 days over concerns on the implications for the economy.

Gasparino spoke with Neil Cavuto and said “there has to be” a stimulus to respond to this, but warned that “the market doesn’t know how to price in the unknown”:

“The Trump administration pats itself on the back a lot about… banning the China flights in January, which I think was good, most people would say was a reasonable thing to do. It wasn’t xenophobic, but I will say this. That is having not a lot of impact on what’s going on right now. You know, the virus was probably already here in January. It was obviously spreading to Europe and people were going to Europe and coming back. The policy response in January is probably some of the stuff we’re doing now or at least in February, and that’s the problem with the Trump administration playing this down for as long as it did. It prevented the appropriate social distancing policy response and now it’s gonna pay a price.”

As for the idea of easing social distancing very soon, Gasparino said, “Here’s the problem with stopping the social distancing. It’s the hospital systems that probably can’t take the flood of patients coming in there. They haven’t been prepared because we were essentially, government — the central was downplaying it for so long.”

The economic concerns are of course serious ones, but as the Washington Post reported today, “Loosening restrictions on social distancing would override the internal warnings of senior U.S. health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, who have said that the United States has not yet felt the worst of the pandemic.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

