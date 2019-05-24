comScore

Fox Business Host Trish Regan’s Feud With State TV Anchor Goes Viral in China

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 24th, 2019, 12:52 pm

Fox Business host Trish Regan’s feud with Chinese state TV is going viral in China.

Videos of the fiery exchange between the host of Trish Regan Primetime and an anchor from CGTN, a Chinese government-controlled news outlet, have racked up more than 20 million views on Weibo, a Chinese blog, according to Bloomberg.

“The Chinese are launching a full-scale, information war against the United States of America and their newest target, me! Yeah, me! Because I have dared to say we should engage in economic warfare with the financial tools that we have,” Regan declared on her show Wednesday night. “You picked the wrong fight here!”

Regan was responding to a direct attack from Liu Xin, an opinion host on CGTN.

“She portrays America as a real victim here, implying that previous U.S. administrations were somehow suckered by the scheming Chinese. She is so sure of U.S. victimhood, so indignant, that her eyes practically spit fire,” the Chinese anchor said. “Yet, in carefully analyzing her words, it’s all emotion and accusation supported with little substance.”

Regan — who argued that the U.S. should declare “economic war” on China and dismissed Xin as “state media” — followed up with another segment on Thursday night in which she challenged Xin to a live debate on “neutral” ground.

Xin accepted. On Twitter, she challenged Regan to invite her on her Fox Business show.

Regan accepted. Stay tuned for the next episode in this clash of great nations pundits!!!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Managing Editor

Aidan McLaughlin is the Managing Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: aidan@mediaite.com or via Signal: 917-817-8266. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: