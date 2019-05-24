Fox Business host Trish Regan’s feud with Chinese state TV is going viral in China.

Videos of the fiery exchange between the host of Trish Regan Primetime and an anchor from CGTN, a Chinese government-controlled news outlet, have racked up more than 20 million views on Weibo, a Chinese blog, according to Bloomberg.

“The Chinese are launching a full-scale, information war against the United States of America and their newest target, me! Yeah, me! Because I have dared to say we should engage in economic warfare with the financial tools that we have,” Regan declared on her show Wednesday night. “You picked the wrong fight here!”

Regan was responding to a direct attack from Liu Xin, an opinion host on CGTN.

“She portrays America as a real victim here, implying that previous U.S. administrations were somehow suckered by the scheming Chinese. She is so sure of U.S. victimhood, so indignant, that her eyes practically spit fire,” the Chinese anchor said. “Yet, in carefully analyzing her words, it’s all emotion and accusation supported with little substance.”

Regan — who argued that the U.S. should declare “economic war” on China and dismissed Xin as “state media” — followed up with another segment on Thursday night in which she challenged Xin to a live debate on “neutral” ground.

Xin accepted. On Twitter, she challenged Regan to invite her on her Fox Business show.

I hear you. Will get back to you very soon. But I don’t want to play any mud throwing game, if that’s what you prepare to do. https://t.co/ytXZN5Lk2m — LIU Xin (@thepointwithlx) May 24, 2019

Hi @trish_regan, if you do mean an HONEST debate on #trade, let’s do it Monday evening live on your show – on your turf. Contact me via Twitter. My name is not #China State TV. It’s LIU Xin and please, feel free to call me Xin. See you Monday evening your time, if you will. — LIU Xin (@thepointwithlx) May 24, 2019

Dear Regan @trish_regan, I see Monday is not good for you. Please let me know when is better next week. Seeing the kind of reaction online, I want to say, it’s important for us to have a meaningful discussion to try to understand each other better. I appreciate the opportunity. — LIU Xin (@thepointwithlx) May 24, 2019

Regan accepted. Stay tuned for the next episode in this clash of great nations pundits!!!

Dear LIU @thepointwithlx – I look forward to having you on the program for an honest debate. I wouldn’t debate any other way. Mon is #MemorialDay—a day we honor those that died protecting our country. So, Monday, won’t work—but, later in the week will. We’ll coordinate directly https://t.co/7GAFtQfWG9 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 24, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com