WATCH: Rep. Jerry Nadler Collapses During de Blasio Press Conference (Update)

Rep. Jerry Nadler is reportedly okay after a scary moment occurred during a press conference for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

According to NBC News New York, “Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler appeared weak and on the verge of passing out.”

They also reported:

During one point in the press conference, held to discuss expanding school zone cameras, you can hear de Blasio offering water to Nadler and telling him that he looked a little dehydrated. When de Blasio asks Nadler if he was OK, Nadler can be heard responding with a faint “no” before putting his hand over his face.

As House Judiciary Committee chair, the New York Democrat has experienced an increased presence in the political media world as Nadler has presented an aggressive position in furthering the investigation into President Donald Trump. the Mueller Report and Attorney General Wiliam Barr.

Nadler has tweeted that he is A-ok:

Appreciate everyone's concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 24, 2019

