Fox Business’ Liz Claman Says Criticizing Biden for Notes at Presser Is ‘Ridiculous’: We Don’t Want World Leaders ‘Riffing’

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman said Sunday on MediaBuzz that criticism of President Joe Biden using notes at his press conference seems “ridiculous.”

Howard Kurtz showed a clip of SNL poking fun at Biden and brought up the criticism the president got “for occasionally using notecards, for bringing a briefing book.”

Fox News contributor Guy Benson said Biden having notes didn’t bother him, but what did was “the number of untruths that he told and the demagoguery that went unchallenged.”

Kurtz asked Claman if Biden benefitted from low expectations set by opponents in conservative media about his mental faculties.

Claman said it’s “absolutely” the case they “set the bar so incredibly low.”

She went on to comment on the notecards Biden referred to:

“Remember, after Parkland, in the listening session, President Trump was eviscerated for having notes on a card, a little crib sheet. One of them said a reminder to say I hear you. We don’t want our world leaders riffing. We do not want our politicians just kind of going with the flow. Yes, you want facts and figures on a note card. I mean, that’s ridiculous. Every CEO I interview, all good reporters, they have notes with them.”

Kurtz closed by adding, “Journalists use them too.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

