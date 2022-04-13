Fox & Friends Hosts Agree With Subway Shooting Suspect About Homeless on Subway

The man who is suspected in the New York City subway shooting allegedly posted videos on YouTube in which he complained about the city’s homeless problem, and Fox & Friends hosts concurred with his complaints about homeless people taking up seats and causing trouble for other subway riders.

Frank James, 62, was identified by the New York Police Department first as a person of interest and then as a suspect in the shooting during Tuesday’s morning commute, which wounded at least 16, thankfully none of them in a life-threatening way. James allegedly set off a canister that filled the subway car with smoke and then began firing.

The Fox News morning program started the 6:00 am ET hour with the latest updates on the investigation into the shooting.

Co-host Steve Doocy commented that subway ridership had plummeted during the pandemic but was “just starting to come back.” James had posted “crazy rants” on YouTube, Doocy added, that criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams about the homeless issue.

Ainsley Earhardt commented that James’ videos had reportedly included him saying that he had received mental health treatment and had experiences as a child in school that would make him want to get a gun and “shoot the mother-effers.”

An eyewitness had described James’ behavior as a common experience on the subway, said Brian Kilmeade, describing James as “muttering to himself” and “must be on drugs” before the shooting.

The shooter’s gun had luckily jammed, and it was “amazing that no one was killed,” said Earhardt.

The co-hosts discussed other elements of the shooting, including the malfunction of the security cameras in that area and the overall crime in the city.

There is a “crime wave plaguing our beautiful city,” Earhardt added, noting that transit crime had spiked 68%. Adding to the horror, she said, was that there is no way to protect yourself from a crime like this, because you’re “hostage” while riding on a subway car.

“You look at all these images, where are the transit cops?” asked Doocy.

Mayor Adams has pledged to put more police officers underground in the subways, Earhardt replied.

“I know, they are going to double,” Doocy said. “Well, they should double — I looked at a lot of this video, I have not seen one transit cop.”

“I don’t know that they can be on every car,” said Kilmeade.

Doocy then brought the conversation back to James. In his videos, said Doocy, James was “talking about the homeless problem on the subway. He said, you know, there was no place to sit because the cars were full of homeless people.”

“That’s true actually,” interjected Earhardt.

“Is that what motivated him?” asked Doocy.

“Mayor deBlasio thought it was a good idea to leave the homeless on the trains and let them become apartment buildings,” said Kilmeade about Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio. The “big thing” about the homeless, he continued, was that it wasn’t a situation of a family of four who couldn’t make rent, but a guy that you “look at them and say, this guy is nuts.”

Kilmeade added that he was on the subway four days a week “and I can’t tell you how many guys, you look at them and you go, that is an aggressive person that you do not want to turn your back on.”

Earhardt mentioned homeless people lying down sleeping on the benches, and how other riders were “trying not to look at them, scared that you are going to make eye contact and they are going to come after you.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

