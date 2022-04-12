Cable News Airs Disturbing Footage Showing Carnage During Shooting on New York City Subway

Footage posted on social media and aired by cable news networks showed the graphic carnage that resulted from a shooting on Tuesday at a Brooklyn subway station.

On Fox News, anchor Bill Hemmer braced viewers before rolling footage from the Brooklyn subway platform that showed commuters huddled around a wounded man and blood streaked on the platform.

“Now we’re gonna roll this video,” Hemmer said in the video above. “And to our viewers at home, we haven’t seen it yet, so word of caution here. We’re not quite sure what we’ll see. Whether or not it’s graphic or it’s okay to watch. So go ahead and roll it and let’s watch together.”

According to the FDNY, 10 people were shot and 19 others were injured. Five are in critical but stable condition. No one has died as a result of the shooting.

The suspected shooter reportedly wore a gas mask and orange construction vest. A manhunt is underway, as the suspect has yet to be apprehended. A smoke device was reportedly used during the shooting, and there were numerous undetonated devices found at the scene.

On MSNBC, Jose Diaz-Balart warned viewers before showing graphic footage of the aftermath of the attack.

“We have this just into MSNBC. We have new video of the immediate aftermath of the shooting at the train station in Brooklyn, New York,” the anchor said. “I want to warn you, the video you are about to see is graphic. You see there people on the floor. They’re clearly injured. There are people coming to help them. They’re leaving that train. You can see the car right there. And it’s just outside of that. You see someone saying that someone was just shot. The video is coming into MSNBC newsroom of what happened this morning.”

Photos aired by CNN showed blood on the platform of the subway at the 36th Street Station on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

“These are the first still photographs we have from inside that 36th Street Brooklyn station,” CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said, apologizing for showing the images “so early in the morning.”

One video shared on social media by New York Post deputy police bureau chief Craig McCarthy showed commuters pouring out of a smoke-filled train onto the platform. One of the commuters appeared to be wounded.

A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022

CNN also aired footage from Yav Montano, an eyewitness who was on the smoke-filled train and spoke to the network about the shooting.

“Lord, Lord, Yav, to go through this,” Sciutto said during their interview. “We understand we have some video you shot. We’re going to play that now. Here it is.”

Other videos posted to social media showed smoke on the platform and people gathered to help wounded commuters.

At least 13 people got shot or hurt by a man wearing a gas mask in Sunset Park area according to the news media. World, stop this craziness for at least a day…#sunsetpark #Brooklyn #newyork pic.twitter.com/EHHHOVi737 — Slav Marchenko 🇺🇦 (@slavmarchenko) April 12, 2022

My heart goes out to those injured today at Sunset Park, Brooklyn. I pray the NYPD finds the perp before any more harm is done.

WARNING: GRAPHIChttps://t.co/hCbwfHh6PL pic.twitter.com/Ne3YTxwwYA — Mallam Adamu 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@SpotifyCampNou_) April 12, 2022

A New York Police Department source told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that investigators are probing whether the suspect used a smoke grenade during the shooting.

New: investigators are looking to determine if the attacker used a smoke grenade during the attack, NYPD source tells me. https://t.co/9RZdPyzoXH — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 12, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden have been briefed on the shooting, according to their spokespeople.

CNN, citing “two law enforcement sources,” reported Tuesday afternoon that a gun was recovered at the subway station.

