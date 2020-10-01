Fox & Friends addressed the news that the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) would implement changes for the rest of their events in the 2020 election and predicted the rest of the debates may not be fair.

Due to the chaos of the first encounter between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the CPD announced they were looking at new measures “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” Reports have suggested that the CPD was thinking about muting the microphones if either candidate continuously breaks the debate decorum rules, and Brian Kilmeade slammed the very notion as he and his colleagues discussed the possibility.

“It’s all so insulting to the most powerful man in the world to be silenced and have their mic cut or her mic cut in the future if that’s how you are going to do it,” Kilmeade said.

“But, who decides to cut off the president of the United States?” Steve Doocy added. “Would it be a moderator with a big kill switch on their desk or somebody backstage? And then there are going to be the conspiracy theory ideas. You know, they both have the right to say what they want. They just have to figure out how to do it within the rules.”

Kilmeade has repeatedly complained that the debate format was unfair to Trump. Even though Trump interrupted Biden and debate moderator Chris Wallace more than twice as often as they did to him, Kilmeade has grumbled about Biden’s interruptions and said in a now-deleted tweet that the debate looked like 2 on 1.

