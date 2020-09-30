In light of the messiness from the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that they will implement new measures to facilitate a more-controlled discourse in their future events.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission … intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

NEW statement from @debates: "Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." pic.twitter.com/9llABAJMbo — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 30, 2020

The commission also saluted moderator Chris Wallace for his efforts to maintain control of the debate.

“The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the statement concludes.”

This is a breaking story.

