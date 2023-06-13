Fox News Anchor and Juan Williams Get in Shouting Match Over Biden and Hunter During Segment About Trump Indictment

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and Juan Williams had an intense showdown where they shouted at each other over Hillary Clinton, the Hunter and Joe Biden investigations, and everything in between.

The two faced off while covering Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami for his 37 federal counts of mishandling classified documents. MacCallum attempted to move off of the topic by turning the conversation toward Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) claims about the 17 tapes from a foreign national who allegedly bribed the Bidens over the course of their family’s foreign business dealings.

Asked for his thoughts about that, Williams called out the “tremendous attempt by people who are now aligning themselves with President Trump to throw up smoke and mirrors and conspiracy theories” in response to his indictment. As Williams kept impugning the substance in the accusations against the Bidens, MacCallum countered by defending the investigation in light of the new revelations.

The two continued spar as Williams described the Biden family probe as an effort to “distract” from Trump’s legal woes. This prompted him to bring up those who’ve defended Trump with whataboutisms over the Clinton email scandal and the probe into President Biden’s handling of documents.

As Williams called out the fallacies of those comparisons, MacCallum cut him off to say, “the servers were smashed and the emails were destroyed, Juan!”

“No! The e-mails were destroyed under the rule of law, Martha!” Williams shot back.

“That’s not true,” she retorted.

The melee went on as MacCallum acknowledged the “disturbing” accusations against Trump, but then she digressed again by saying “there’s also things in these other cases that are disturbing.”

You seem to be able to just say “Oh, everybody did what they were supposed to do there.” The problem is that half the country sees investigations as either politically sunk or politically elevated depending on the winds that happen to back them. You may have confidence that those cases were investigated clearly. A lot of Americans don’t have that confidence.

MacCallum eventually demanded Williams explain why these developments on the Bidens didn’t come up in public before.

Williams responded that “maybe they’re having trouble finding evidence” to prove a criminal case against Hunter Biden that wouldn’t be seen as politically driven. Since Williams brought up Hunter’s numerous personal struggles and addictions in a sympathetic light, MacCallum told Williams “Don’t make him sound like the victim.”

The battle went on between the two over the level of proof against the Bidens, plus the context of Trump’s indictment during the 2024 election.

Watch above via Fox News.

